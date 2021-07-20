Edgar Harmon Davis
Edgar Harmon Davis, aged 89, peacefully departed this world surrounded by his family on July 15, 2021, to have a beautiful reunion with his darling wife, Edna.
Edgar was born on March 4, 1932, to Admiral Jay Davis and Cevera Sowards. He graduated from Piute High School and later became employed with Geneva Steel as a crane operator. Edgar also served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He met and married the love of his life, Edna Erle Grouns on October 4, 1965, in Elko Nevada. They were blessed with a beautiful family.
Edgar was a kind, generous and humble man. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he liked to serve wherever he could see a need.
Edgar is survived by his children, Ginger Turner, Shawn Davis, Donna Weber, Mona Averett, Joyce Jackson, Wendell Shepard, and Alma Kietzman, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Collette Fackrell and Juanita Frei will miss him very much.
Edgar is preceded in death by his wife Edna Grouns Davis, his sons Eddie (Hoot) Davis and Dayl Shephard, his parents, a grandson, Alexander Hebner, two brothers Raymond Davis and Clement Davis, and a sister Dorine Ercanbrack.
A viewing will be held Wednesday July 21, 2021, from 6 until 8 pm at the Walker Funeral Home in Spanish Fork, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. A second viewing will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Walker Funeral Home in Spanish fork at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com