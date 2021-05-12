Edith Alene Evans Whitmer King
1942 - 2021
Edith Alene Evans Whitmer King, 78, peacefully passed away May 8, 2021 after battling dementia for several years. Alene, as she was known, was born August 19, 1942 in Shiprock, New Mexico, daughter of Richard Perry and Beth Burt Evans. Her grandfather operated a trading post on the Indian reservation and Alene developed a great affinity and love for the Navajo Native Americans. Throughout her life she had a drive for developing many skills and her talents. These included but not limited to playing the piano, writing poetry, and painting to quilting, sewing, and knitting. There wasn't anything she couldn't do, create, cook, or make. If she couldn't figure out how to do it, she would go to the library and check out the needed books.
In her quiet and kind way, Alene was always thinking of others who benefited from her talents and outreach. She was a lifelong devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities in Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women including Stake Relief Society President. Aside from all of this was her gift of love, the depth of which touched many lives.
Alene married Leroy Swapp Whitmer August 9, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. Roy unexpectedly passed away December 22, 1992 from a heart attack at the relatively young age of 58. Alene then married Larry King March 27, 1998 and they have had an exciting time together pursuing Latter-day Saint and family history and traveling extensively throughout the world. Part of their time together was spent as the Executive Directors of the Mormon History Association.
She is survived by her husband, Larry King, of Lehi, Utah, her daughters Valerie Cordova (Phillip) of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Jennifer Whitmer (Bill Lozar) of Riverton, Wyoming, and a son Kevin Whitmer (Pat) of Price, Utah. With her second marriage, she loved two additional stepdaughters and four additional stepsons: Kristy (Norman), Stephanie (Rob), Robert (Sheri), David (Syd), Alan (Ashley), and Jared (Tammy). Between the two families she and Larry created an extended family of thirty-five grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Wing Mortuary (118 East Main Street, Lehi, Utah) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A memorial celebration service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, North Lake First Ward (828 South Center Street, Lehi, Utah) at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, Provo, Utah. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.