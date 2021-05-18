Edith Joan Crook Cole
Our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Edith Joan Crook Cole, returned to her Heavenly Father Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born April 17, 1931 in Santaquin, Utah. Mom just celebrated her 90th birthday. She was the 8th of 12 children born to Ida Fay Patten Crook and Oscar Fredrick Crook.
Mom is survived by Stan Cole (Ruff), Channa Call (Rich), Dianne Fidler (Alan) and Michael Cole.
Preceded in death by Elwin (husband), who died 6 days ago and is happily reunited with Mom, Megan Cole (granddaughter) and Megan's son, Chance.
Private Family services will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.