Edna Davis Goodrich
1936 - 2020
Edna Davis Goodrich, 84 passed away on August 17, 2020. She graduated from this life peacefully at her home in Orem, Utah. Edna was born in Price, Utah on January 24, 1936. She was the sixth child to Jacob and Edna Davis.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a loving and compassionate person to her children, grandchildren, friends and all those who knew her.
She is survived by four of her children: Terry Ray Goodrich, Douglas D. Goodrich, Denise Christiansen and Annette Gatherum; fourteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two sisters.
Edna was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Arlen Ray Goodrich; her son Steven David Goodrich; her grandson Logan Douglas Goodrich and four of her siblings.
A viewing will be held for Edna on Monday August 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1450 South 800 East, Orem Utah. Interment in Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
A private family service will be held at the cemetery.
Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.