Edward "Ed" Allen Moore
Edward "Ed" Allen Moore, 56, of Mountain Home, formerly of Pleasant Grove, Utah, passed away January 16, 2021 with his wife and children by his side, after a short but brave battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home.
Ed was born to George N. and Bronna K. Moore on November 12, 1964 in American Fork, Utah.
At a very young age, Ed loved working with his hands building larger than life luxury bird houses and no detail was left out. As a teenager Ed started working with his parents in their upholstery shop. Ed started his career path working for Eagle Construction, where owner Chief White Eagle took Ed under his wing to teach him the home building trade. Ed moved on to work for Check City, building check cashing stores in many exciting places all over the United States. Who would have thought that building luxury bird houses would have taken him to building luxury condominiums for Bach homes, where he was a project building superintendent at the time of his death?
Ed met and married Hillary Jackson and together along with his stepson Joshua Brown, they welcomed two more children, April and Eddie Moore of Mountain Home.
Ed loved all his dog's, enjoyed boating, fishing with his kids, BBQing and "crashing" many motorcycles and riding ATV's. He loved to enjoy a cold one with his friends. Ed always had a project on the side whether it be home remodels for friends or building designer wood decks. When he was not on a job you could find him in his garage planning his next project.
Ed was proceeded in death by his parents George and Bronna Moore.
Ed is survived by his brothers G. Mike and Pat and sisters Lori Chadwick and Cindy Johnston and many devoted friends.
We would like to thank his many friends and co-works that took the time to come and visit him in his last days.