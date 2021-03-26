Elaine Allred Hawkins
February 24, 1924 - March 16, 2021
Elaine Allred Hawkins passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021 at age 97 in Vacaville, California. The eighth of thirteen children, Elaine was born February 24, 1924 in Logan, Utah to Theras and Florence (Porter) Allred. She described her childhood as happy and she felt blessed to grow up in a large, loving family.
After graduating from Provo High School, she worked at Bates & Rogers Iron Company and eventually Geneva Steel, while attending BYU. On June 19, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Floyd Keith Hawkins, in the Salt Lake Temple. Shortly after their marriage, her husband left to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. (1946-1949) She later joined him when she received a mission call to the same mission. She described their mission as one of the "thrills of my life." After their mission, Keith attended Northrup University, which took them to Torrance, California where they raised their five children. Elaine was a devoted wife and mother and loved her family. She was a hard worker who loved music, playing piano, sewing, quilting, gardening and baking.
Elaine served faithfully in many Church callings throughout her life including serving as Ward Primary President (4 times), Stake Primary President, and Relief Society President. After she and Keith moved to Highland, Utah in 1985 to enjoy their retirement, she loved serving in the Provo and Mount Timpanogos Temples as an Ordinance Worker. In 1995-96, Elaine and Keith served another mission together in the Manila Philippines Temple where she served as the Assistant Temple Matron and Keith served as a counselor in the Temple Presidency. Throughout her life, she found joy in service, and blessed the lives of others through her many kindnesses. She will always be remembered as a devout woman of faith and was an inspiration to her loved ones.
Elaine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd Keith, a daughter (Janice Elaine), her parents, five sisters, (Iris Allred Nielsen, Olga Allred Nicol, Quella Allred Hart, Noreen Allred Hess,
Carol Allred Bean), and six brothers, (Quathel Allred, Mckay Allred, Avard Allred, Wendell Allred, Worth Allred, Forrest Allred.) She is survived by her daughter Eileen Garlock (Jerry); sons David (Sandy), Ronald (Amy), Bruce (Charlene), and Kent (Rejane); 17 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Joy Allred Cluff, (Rulon).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 11162 North Alpine Highway, Highland, Utah. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church. A Zoom link will be provided on Elaine's obituary at andersonmortuary.com for those unable to attend the funeral in person.
Interment will be in the Highland City Cemetery.