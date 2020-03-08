1923 — 2020
Elaine Coleman Hartley Winger was born on January 12, 1923 in Birmingham, Alabama to Marvin Eugene Coleman and Anabel Falkner and died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She attended Barrow Elementary School, Franklin Academy and Stephen D. Lee High School in Columbus, Mississippi and received a B.A. Degree in Accounting from Bowling green Business University.
She married Nolan C. Hartley July 15, 1942, and Nolan died December 20, 1983, and married Wendell O. Winger November 26, 1993. During her married life she lived in many states and the last move back to Utah was the 21st time she had moved. Every place had its good things as well as some unpleasant things but realized Utah was the best place to live. For 53 years she worked in the field of accounting, more than 30 of which as controller of different companies. Upon graduation from college she had qualified for a job with Civil Service and worked in headquarters at different Army Air Corp Bases. She was cleared to do secret work during the preparation for D-Day and was excited when that day arrived. The last portion of her Civil Service work was in the Inspector General’s Office.
Elaine loved life and dared to do many things that were an adventure, such as going hang-gliding when she was 81 years of age.
She was devoted to her faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having fulfilled callings as Young Woman’s President for 13 years, Relief Society President, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Relief Society teacher, Family History Consultant and served for six years at the Provo Temple. Other callings as well were hers to serve.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Harry Gene Coleman; husband, Noland C. Hartley and husband, Wendell O. Winger. Survivors are daughter, Carol (James) Pendergrass; stepdaughter, LeAnn (Richard) Gowans. Grandchildren, Rebecca (Richard) King; David (Anne) Healey; Lori (Sam Verde) Healey. Great-grandchildren, Kaley and Tyler King; Maxwell, Sullivan and Thomas Healey.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 9th, at 11:00 am, at the Edgemont 9th Ward, 4300 North Canyon Road, Provo, Utah, where a Visitation will be held prior to services from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Interment in Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.