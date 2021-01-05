Elaine Thomas Strunk Jan 5, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elaine Thomas Strunk Elaine Thomas Strunk, 82, of Provo, passed away January 1, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences at: www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elaine Thomas Strunk Provo Condolence Arrangement Berg Pass Away Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!