1980 — 2019
Elias “Icey” Robert Humes, age 36, passed away in June of 2017 doing something he loved, hiking in nature. Elias was born July 7th, 1980 at the Provo Hospital to Gary Humes and Peggy Humes (DeHaas). Elias was a kind, hard-working, free spirited person, never shying away from a challenge. He loved being a father, uncle, and spending time with his dogs. You could often find Elias hiking, laughing, camping, cycling around town, listening to music or bowling. He always aimed to bring out the best in others around him by believing in them more than they believed in themselves. He is survived by his daughter, Alissa Landefeld (Humes), sister Brittleigh “Britt” Keetch (Humes), grandparents John and Sandra DeHaas, and many other relatives. We will hold him in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to attend his burial at 11 am on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville.