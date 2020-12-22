Elisabeth Anne Sperry
1945 ~ 2020
Anne passed away peacefully of respiratory failure due to COVID-19 on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at age 75. She suffered a serious stroke over five years go and was a former resident in Orem, Utah. She had been a resident of Harmony Hills Assisted Living Center, Midvale, Utah, for two years.
Anne was born April 7, 1945 in Cheyenne, Laramie County, Wyoming, daughter of Henry R. Pearson and Mary Anderson Pearson. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Laurie Kay Pearson. Anne graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City in 1963 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah in 1967 where she majored in home economics and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and Lambda Delta Sigma. She also graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in 1970 where she received a Master of Education degree. She taught home economics at North Summit High School in Coalville, Utah, and as a substitute teacher at Orem High School.
She is survived by her husband Kip Sperry whom she married 8 August 1973, son Dr. Daniel Kip Sperry, MD, brother Henry R. (Trudy) Pearson Jr., two sisters Pamela (David T.) Myers and Mary Lou (Scott M.) Brand, and several nieces and nephews.
Anne liked to cook, sew, watch game shows on television, work on crafts, collect teddy bears, and learn Spanish. Her travels took her to England, France, Hawaii, and the South Pacific (New Zealand, Samoa, and Tahiti). She especially enjoyed trips to Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Mount Moran was her favorite mountain. She enjoyed singing in George Frideric Handel's Messiah and was a member of the Salt Lake Oratorio Society. She enjoyed trips to the Homestead Resort in Midway, Utah, with her husband and son. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she taught in the Primary and Relief Society organizations.
Her family thanks the wonderful staff at Harmony Hills Assisted Living Center in Midvale for taking such good care of Anne.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 22 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy. Graveside Services and interment will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 23 in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.