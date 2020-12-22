Elisabeth Anne Sperry

Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Showers this morning with freezing drizzle during the afternoon hours. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 25. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.