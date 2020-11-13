Elizabeth Ann Bona
Elizabeth Ann Bona, 75, of Mapleton, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born June 17, 1945, in Spanish Fork, Utah to Ivan Johnson and Mae Blackett. She married Dick Bona on October 26th, 1968.
Graveside Services were held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 for the immediate family. A celebration will be held closer to Liz's birthday where everyone will be invited.
Liz is survived by her husband, Dick Bona of Mapleton; Lisa Bullock of Spanish Fork; Cindy (Toby) Szalkowski of Spanish Fork; Caprice Bona of Payson; six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Susan (Leon) Olson; her brothers Phil (Judy) Johnson and Jerry (Cheryl) Blackett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mae Blackett, and two brothers Bill (Linda) Johnson and Lynn Blackett.
Liz was a beautiful, classy lady inside and out. She was the love of Dick's life. Her family was her most cherished possession. She always loved Christmas and made it so magical. Many memories were made. We will all cherish times around her bar, out back around her fire pit, her in her flowers, but especially her beautiful smile and laugh. Granddaughters loved that she would always mail a card for holidays and birthdays whether she would be seeing them or not. She loved all animals from her rescued pet squirrel to her beloved dogs and cats.
She enjoyed camping and times spent at PIGS Gun Club with friends and family. The memories made there will last forever. Liz had so many friends from those who came to their New Year's Day parties, fun times at BYU and Super Bowl parties, and who could count the endless nights spent following Dick and Steve wherever they sang. The Bunco group held a special place in her heart. She loved the companionship and the things they did for others. Everyone felt loved and welcomed at her house.
Liz will always be remembered for her attributes of honesty, generosity, humbleness, her hard working spirit, and her loyalty to those who knew they could always count on her.
We LOVE you Liz, and you'll be in our hearts forever!