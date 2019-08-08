1965-2019
Elizabeth Clegg Cutler was born February 24, 1965 and passed away peacefully in her sleep. A vibrant gypsy soul returned to the other side on July 25, 2019. She was a loving and caring lady, who loved many. Growing up in Utah County, she endured many life trials from the day she was born. Many years ago, Liz became a force to be reckoned with, stubborn and set in her ways. Liz decided long ago that she was going to live her life her way.
She is survived by her brother John A Clegg, sister Rae Ann Clegg Farrer, brother Thomas D Clegg, sister Joyce Clegg Carpenter. Proceeded in death by Carmelita Spottingbird, and mother and father Thomas A Clegg and Norma Molyneux Clegg.