Elizabeth Elaine Morrill Wilkin
Elizabeth Elaine Morrill Wilkin, our beautiful sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on February 17, 2021 at her home in Lehi, Utah at the age of 80.
She was born on December 6, 1940 in Boulder, UT, the daughter of William Marshall and Hilda (Thompson) Whitener.
Elaine married Boyd Cannon Morrill, Together they had six children who were her pride and joy. Boyd and Elaine were divorced in 1980. Elaine later married Nile George Wilkin of Lehi, UT . They spent 36 years together before Nile passed away in 2017.
She is survived by her sisters: Mary Ellen Jacobs, Vadah (Larry) Conder, Dorthea (Chris) Miles, sister-in-law Verla Whitener and brother-in-law Dutch Turner; Her children: Gerald Morrill, David (Cari) Morrill, Rick Morrill, Gay Swarts, Troy (Tammy) Morrill; and stepchildren Scott (Gaylene) Wilkin and Kelly Brown. Elaine loved being a grandma and had a legacy of 42 grandkids,79 1/2 great-grandkids, and 8 great-great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Nile, daughter Cindy Lee Morrill, daughter-in-law Stacey Morrill, son-in-law Kirk Swarts; her two brothers Jim Whitener and Ave Whitener, brother-in-law Robert Jacobs; her sister Judy Turner and sister-in-law Linda Whitener; 3 grandkids and 1 great-grandson.
A viewing will be held at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, UT on Wednesday, February 24th, from 6 - 8 pm and Thursday, February 25th from 10 -11 am. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 am on Thursday at Wing Mortuary. Internment will be held at the Lehi City Cemetery.