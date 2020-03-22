1924-2020
Ella Marie (Ellaree) Christensen Howard passed away peacefully Wed., March 11, 2020 at the age of 95 at home in Lindon UT. She lived a long and happy and rewarding life. Ellaree was a lifelong student, fully engaged and interested to the end. She proudly served her country in WWII as a U.S. Navy WAVE. Ellaree was married to William B. Howard for 58 years, and together they visited over 100 countries during 25 years of retirement. She was a loyal member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by four children: Christine Smith (OR), Norman Howard (NM), Dawn Marie Brock (PA), Marguerite/Margy Chestnut (UT), and 16 grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service has not yet been set.
For full obituary, please visit www.serenityfhs.com.