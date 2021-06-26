Ellen Lenore Brethers
1921 - 2021
Ellen Lenore Bethers, born April 18,1921 in Provo Utah, died peacefully in her sleep on June 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Welby (Bill) Lee Bethers.
Ellen is survived by her brother Paul W. Bonny of Saint George, Utah and her three daughters; Patricia Ann Snell (Jay) of Provo, Utah, Mary Lou Davies (Gerald) of Fletcher, North Carolina and Farrell Lee Reyes (Frank) of San Antonio,Texas. She, also, has 14 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Ellen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Provo 18th Ward and the Asheville Ward in North Carolina.
Ellen enjoyed quilting, gardening, camping and fishing and hunting and spent her life doing these things. But, she was most happy in the company of small children and loved having them around her.
Services will be held in the chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3401 Sweeten Creek Road, Arden, on Monday, June 28, 2021. Viewing at 6:00 p.m. Services at 7:00 p.m.
Graveside services in Provo, Utah will be held at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.