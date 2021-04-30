Ellwood Earl Cluff Apr 30, 2021 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellwood Earl Cluff, age 92, passed away on April 25, 2021. Services entrusted to Premier Funeral Service (Orem). Condolences may be sent to www.PremierFuneral.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellwood Earl Cluff Condolence Pass Away Orem Entrust Service Premier Funeral Service See what people are talking about at The Community Table!