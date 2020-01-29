Elma Gerber Golding

1925-2020
Lehi — Our beloved, little mother, passed away at her home in Lehi, Utah at age 95 on January 24, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Mom was born January 17, 1925 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Irvin Moroni and Emily Aurilla McKee Gerber.
She is survived by her children: Glenda (Ernest) Escandon, Carolyn (Robert) Newman, Eileen Golding, Kathleen (Gill) Hilton, Terry Golding, Roger Golding, and Brent (Holly) Golding, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, all her 7 siblings, a daughter-in-law Laura (Terry) Golding, and grandson Bryan Henrie.
At Moms request a Graveside Service will be at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1100 North 400 East at 1:00 PM on February 1, 2020. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com. Thanks to Maple Creek Hospice for their love and care of our mother.