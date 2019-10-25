Eloise R. Peterson

1922-2019
Eloise Reid Peterson, age 97, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 in Corona, California. She was born on March 26, 1922 to Miriam and Robert L. Reid in Provo, Utah, where she grew up, married and had 2 children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Grant, and her sister Joyce Harris.
Her early childhood was blessed by the love and attention of her maternal grandma and grandpa, of her Mom and Dad, aunts, uncles and cousins and of her two younger sisters, Joyce and Dorothy. In her last years, in an unguarded moment, she confided in her son that she may have been a naughty girl from time to time, which her father was prone to point out, if he found out.
At Farrer Junior High School in Provo she began a friendship with a group of girls who came to call themselves “The Gang.” They became life-long friends. At Provo High School she met the love of her life, Grant, whom she married in 1942. She also attended Brigham Young University.
She loved to read novels, poetry, the Bible and the writings of Christian Science founder, Mary Baker Eddy. She acted in high school plays and liked to recite poetry, though she privately confessed to getting the “gong” on one occasion in high school.
The early years of her marriage were spent bearing and raising her two kids. Love and support were always close by in the extended family. Play was at the heart of most family activities, as was singing old songs together, often gathered around the piano. Eloise and Grant had their own favorite songs they loved to sing together at family gatherings, mainly love songs. No one could escape performing for the group. This extended family was held together with the glue of love, fun and kindness.
In 1957 her husband Grant was transferred from the Geneva plant to the US Steel office in San Francisco, and the family moved to Belmont, California, where Eloise and Grant flourished for 36 years. Their new neighbors became dear life-long friends. She was a member of the San Mateo Women’s Club, where she served as president one year. She worked as the manager of women’s clothing stores in San Mateo and San Carlos, California. She found time to do volunteer work at a local hospital. Eloise also belonged to various bridge groups, where she was reportedly a formidable player. She loved to play all kinds of card games with family as well. She always loved flowers and enjoyed planting and taking care of them.
In 1993 Eloise and Grant moved back to Provo to help take care of her ailing mother. They bought a beautiful home on the lap of the “Y” mountain, where she remained for many years after Grant died. She was blessed with the acceptance and kindness of neighbors there. Eloise regularly attended the Presbyterian Church in Springville. She made many new friends in Provo, socializing in bridge clubs, the PEO and the Riverside Country Club. But in later years, with increasing mobility and independence problems, she moved to an assisted living apartment in Corona, California, where she spent her last years with the abiding help of her nearby daughter Karen.
Eloise is survived by her sister Dorothy Jensen, her daughter Karen Knowlton, granddaughter Julie Harkins (Ron) and great grandchildren Hayley and Troy; by Karen’s son Robert Knowlton (Lani) and great grandchildren Lauren and Tommy. She is also survived by her son Robert Peterson (Susan), granddaughter Brooke Bothwell (Tony), and great grandsons Lucas and Oliver.
She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Family love and joyous time together were at the center of her life. She was a proud and beautiful woman. No one cared more about the welfare of family members and friends than Eloise did. She was truly loved and will not be forgotten.