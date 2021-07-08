Elouise D. Bell Jul 8, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elouise D. Bell Elouise D. Bell, 93, passed away July 5, 2021. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah 84660 www.walkermemorials.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elouise D. Bell Walker Arrangement Spanish Fork Funeral Home Pass Away Funeral See what people are talking about at The Community Table!