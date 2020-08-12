Elsie Jorgensen Murdock Jarvis

1930 — 2020
Born January 18, 1930 in Ogden, UT to Henry Mortensen and Lila Thompson Jorgensen. Due to her father’s job they moved back and forth from Ogden, Salt Lake and Provo until she was in the fourth grade.
Elsie went to Maeser, Franklin, and Joaquin Elementary, Dixon and Farrer Jr. High and graduated from Provo High in 1948.
She married Bert Murdock in 1951. They had six children. There were divorced in 1962. She raised the kids alone until 1967 when she met and married Dick Jarvis. She was preceded in death by her love Dick Jarvis, her mother, father, sister Verna Ekins Shepherd and her husband Oren Shepherd, brother Dick Jorgensen and his wife Jolene McKell Jorgensen, brother Robert Jorgensen and his wife Doris Wadley Jorgensen, and her love Dick Jarvis. Her survivors are Craig B. (Marian Lyons) Murdock, Brent H. (Ann) Murdock, Sherri Ann Murdock (Paul) Lamb, Philip E. Murdock, Linda Murdock, and Brian S. Murdock, brother John Jorgensen (Louise), Rod Jorgensen (Gail), 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Bowling was a big part of her life. She started in 1962 and was bowling until she broke her back at the age of 88. She held offices in many leagues, local association and state association. She was inducted into the Orem WBA Hall of Fame and the Utah WBA Hall of Fame. She was a Life Member of the National WBA.
She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, Bunco, Bingo and being with all of her friends. She loved watching the Jazz and very rarely did she miss any of their games.
Elsie loved her family very much and all of their get-togethers. She had a very close family and she worked hard to make sure it stayed that way.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 225 E 200 N, Orem. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, and a private family viewing will be held at the church on Friday, prior to the services. The funeral services are for family only, but public and friends are welcome to join us through Facebook Live. A link to the Facebook Live video can be found on https://www.facebook.com/sundbergolpinfuneralhome the day of the services.