1937-2019
Elvin S Harward “The Man”, 82 passed away peacefully, November 19, 2019. Born November 5, 1937 to Devoyal Harward and Noma Howarth Harward.
Survived By children, Elvin L (Sandy) Harward, Ricky Harward, Julie (Doug) Shelley, Lisa (Morgan) Black, Michael (Bobbie) Harward, Kathrine Harward, Clara Sue (Mike) Salazar, sister in law Joyce Craig. 29 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by parents, stepparents Paul and Meda Craig, wife Rosemary Harward. Siblings Nelda Ann (Bruce) Brooks, Nadine Craig, Duane Craig, Lagene Harward, granddaughters Brandy and Angel Harward.
Dad was never one to hold still, he worked for Geneva Steel and Triple E insulation. He started and ran Tour Ice of Central Utah in 1972, he served in the National Guard from 1955 until he retired in 2001, he was sent overseas during Desert Storm, he also spent time in Panama and Alaska, along with numerous other places while serving with the Guard. Dad was a big BYU fan and would travel to football and basketball games whenever he could. He was also a huge Jazz fan and attended games whenever he could. He liked to fish, hunt and spend time outdoors. He loved to get his family together whether to eat and talk or to play ball. He stood behind his kids and grandkids in many ways either to help them learn to help themselves or to give advice when they were struggling to find answers on their own. He could be as sweet as the maple nut ice cream he loved or as hard as the ice he produced. He was the sweetest, smartest, kind- hearted, meanest, most angry, short tempered man we’ve ever known, and we are going to miss him.
Funeral services will be November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North Orem, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday November 25 and Tuesday November 26 from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services.