1930 — 2020
Elwood W. Lovell passed away peacefully at his home in Spanish Fork, Utah surrounded by his family, on April 1, 2020, at age 89. He was born October 10, 1930 in Oak City, Utah to Norma Anderson and William Owen Lovell. Elwood married Alice Louise Tilley in the Manti, Utah Temple on March 10, 1954. They recently celebrated their 66th anniversary. Elwood loved his wife and family dearly. He leaves behind his wife, 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held April 8, 2020 at the Spanish Fork cemetery followed by a celebration of Elwood’s life at a later date. For the complete obituary, visit www.walkermemorials.com.