1928- 2019
On July 14, 2019 Ema Jean Snow Christenson slipped quietly from this life and into the waiting arms of her loving husband.
Jean was born April 10, 1928 to Velma Brems Snow and William Warren Snow. She had one sister, Ruth (John) Gilchrist, and one brother Gordon (Murriel) Snow.
Jean spent her life growing up in Spanish Fork and graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1946. On April 14, 1948, Jean married her life-long partner, Gail M. Christenson. Together, they had two children, Gaylene (Craig) Shipley and Blake Christenson.
Jean worked at Childs Bakery, World Drug, and for many years at the Art City Lanes Bowling Alley, retiring from there to be promoted to a full-time Grandmother (Gram). This retirement took place the very day her first beautiful granddaughter, Amy Jean Shipley Jensen was born. Her second beautiful granddaughter, Courtney Kay Christenson followed shortly after. Her grandmother days were filled with even more love when she was blessed with her wonderful great-grandkids, Autumn Brooke Jensen, Dylan Preston Jensen, and London Paige Jensen.
Jean had a wonderful life with “The love of her life”. They spent many years together enjoying the same things. They loved traveling south to Overton, Nevada to spend their winter months. Many life-long friendships were formed there. They enjoyed hunting and fishing trips together and with family and friends. They especially enjoyed many memorable BYU football games. Jean enjoyed reading crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, playing cards, trips to Arizona to stay with Amy, buffets in Mesquite, Bingo in Mesquite, “Anything” Mesquite, but most of all, she loved every “Family Get-Togethers”.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, and husband.
She is survived by her children, Gaylene (Craig) Shipley and Blake Christenson; by her grandchildren Amy (Preston) Jensen, Courtney Christenson and Justin Shipley; by her great grandchildren, Autumn Brook Jensen, Dylan Preston Jensen, and London Paige Jensen; brother and sister, Ruth (John) Gilchrist; Gordon (Murriel) Snow; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service on Saturday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery following the services.
Mom, from your children, we will borrow our Dad’s words,”We couldn’t have loved you more.” Gram, from all your grandkids, we were so blessed to have you in our lives. We Love You! Save us all a seat at Bingo!
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.