Emily Ivonne White
October 1, 1934 ~ August 1, 2021
Emily Ivonne White, 86, passed away on August 1, 2021. She was born on October 1, 1934 to Roy and Ethel Durrance Spradley. She was born in Lake City, FL and moved to Jacksonville, FL as a toddler.
Ivonne married Bruce Benny White on March 7, 1953 in Jacksonville, FL and then sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They resided and raised their family in Palatka and Jacksonville, FL. After Bruce passed away in 2004, Ivonne moved to Springville, Utah, to be close to children.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in Young Womens, Relief Society, Primary, and at the Bishop's Storehouse.
Ivonne loved her children and grandchildren and being involved in all their activities, and they were her pride and joy; she loved having fun with her family. She enjoyed sewing and cooking, was an avid newspaper reader, and she loved the beach and lakes in Florida.
In her work life, she assisted her husband in an accounting role with Tilton Farms. Later in life, she had a career in accounting as a bookkeeper for Jim Walter Homes, Ryder Trucking and Ranger Trucking.
Ivonne is survived by her daughter, Debra Jean White (Bruce Warren) Wilkins of Orem, UT; sons, Donald Bruce (Shannon) White of Wilton, CT; Paul Eric (Telie) White of Siler City, NC; and Brian Alex White of Lehi, UT; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; and her parents, Roy and Ethel; and one granddaughter.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary. Interment, Jacksonville, Florida at a later date.
