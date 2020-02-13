Emma Lu Luke Rogers

1929-2020
Emma Lu was born to Clinton Lamar and Emma Smith Luke in Idaho Falls. She was the second youngest of eight children. She spent her growing up years in Twin Falls, Idaho. She attended Brigham Young University where she met and married Marion Roscoe “Scully” Rogers. She was an active, vibrant young lady and loved socializing and establishing friendships, which were easily made. This was an attribute she carried throughout her entire life. Even in he waning, memory loss years at Highland Glen, when sitting in a group she made sure everyone was introduced and welcomed.
Lu and Scully enjoyed their lives together living in Hawaii and in Provo. She was an avid golfer and loved playing bridge with friends. Lu was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shared her testimony and love of the gospel with many that she came in contact with.
While living in Hawaii, Lu enjoyed a 21 year career in the financial industry and was Senior Vice President at one of Hawaii’s largest financial institutions. She instituted and managed a subsidiary advertising agency, serving as its president. Lu also served on the BYU-Hawaii President’s Roundtable and the university’s School of Business Academic Advisory Committee. She also served several years on the LDS Hawaii Public Communication Council.
Upon retirement Lu and Scully would spend the warm months of the year in Provo but would head back to Hawaii with the first snow fell.
Lu is survived by her brother Norman, her children Scott (Susan), David, Jeri Lu (Tommy), Randy, Susie (Todd), 17 grandchildren and 29 great children. She was preceded in death by Emma Leonora, her last child who passed away a few hours after her birth, her husband Scully, her parents and 6 of her siblings.
Services
Funeral services will be held Saturday February 15th at the Riverside Ward building located at 3511 No. 800 E. in Provo, Utah. The service will begin at 11:00 with a viewing between 10:00 and 10:45. Internment will be at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery located at 4800 No. 650 E. in Provo.