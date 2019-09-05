Eric Darrell Juchau

1983-2019
For some the burden is light. for others it is heavy.
No one will ever know why the burdens vary.
But, one will come with the burdens of many
and you will wonder if yours really ever was that heavy.
Eric Juchau, our beloved son, brother and friend has had his burden lifted.
Eric is survived by the love of his life, Krystal Carter, His loyal puppy Lucius, His Father Jeff (Gina) Juchau, mother Wendy (Tim) Shutler, His brother Ryan (Mindy) and sisters Katie and Lindsey along with Grandparents Vern and Mary Juchau and Mona and Virgil Dodd, many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. We will have a celebration of life, Saturday the 7th at 2:00 p.m. at the LDS church building 870 Canyon Rd. Spanish Fork, Ut. Gather with us to laugh and cry as we say see you later to Eric.