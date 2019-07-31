1938-2019
Ernest Burdette (Bud) Milner, 80, of Provo, Utah passed away On Sunday July 28, 2019. Ernie was born on November 11, 1938 in Lead, South Dakota to his parents Burdette Wayne Milner and Eloise Elizabeth Newton. He Married the love of his life Naoma Sorensen On December 28, 1959, in Provo. They were sealed on July 26th, 2008 in the Provo Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She proceeded him in death on March 3, 2013.
Ernie graduated from Provo high school in 1957 where he was a wrestler and a cheerleader and also enjoyed singing with the
A cappella choir and madrigal singers. After high school he attended Central Utah vocational school and became a certified welder.
At the time of their marriage he was employed at the Daily Herald as a type setter. He also worked at Heckett Engineering with his dad. In 1970 the family moved to Moab where he was employed by the Moab Times Independent newspaper. He then later drove truck for a couple of years and then worked at Texas Gulf Potash.
In 1986 he and his wife moved back to Provo where he was then again employed at the Daily Herald where he remained until he retired.
In his teenage years Ernie enjoyed playing baseball and participated in an All-Star team that traveled to Walla Walla, Washington. Ernie also enjoyed hunting and fishing at Strawberry Reservoir and along the Provo River with his dad. Ernie spoke often lately about the good times he had living in western Colorado with his grandparents during the summers when he was younger. He also enjoyed skiing and was on the ski patrol at Timp Haven, now Sundance ski resort. One of his greatest enjoyments was being in the hills of the red rocks of Moab driving his Jeep. He was a trail leader of the famous Moab Jeep Safari for a few years in the early 1970’s when the Jeep Safari was first starting and he became known as the Wagonmaster and that nickname stuck with him remainder of his life. Ernie was an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren in their sporting events and activities all throughout their growing up years. In 2006 he was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed being a home teacher.
Ernie had an older sister, Barbara Jean Clark (Ron) who preceded him in death. He is survived by his younger brother Bill Milner (Lynn Rae).
Ernie is also survived by his four children Mark (Sheryl) of Provo, Tamie (TJ) Milner of American Fork, UT. Mike (Rosemary) of Kuna, ID and Ernest Leon Milner of Provo. He was known as “Pop” by his 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren who came to know and love him him dearly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary 495 S. State Street in Orem Utah on Friday August 2, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 2:00pm. Followed by a graveside service at the Provo City cemetery at 3:00pm.