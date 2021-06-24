Ernest Fritz Boyer Jun 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ernest Fritz Boyer Ernest Fritz Boyer, 86, passed away on June 21, 2021 in Springville, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, visit www.springcreekmortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ernest Fritz Boyer Condolence Springville Obituary Service Pass Away Utah See what people are talking about at The Community Table!