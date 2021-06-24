Ernest Fritz Boyer
Ernest Fritz Boyer (86) passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of June 21, 2021, at his home in Springville, Utah, ending a years-long struggle with vascular dementia.
Fritz was born on August 26, 1934, to Ernest and Evelyn Boyer on his grandmother Miner's kitchen table. He attended Brigham Young, earning a B.S. in Art with an English minor in 1961. At graduation, he was notified that his National Guard unit was activated due to the Berlin Wall Crisis. That notification launched a decades-long career in the United States Army Corps of Engineers, a radical departure from the plan to teach art at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. His military career was filled with dozens of assignments, including moves to Germany, Belgium, Italy, and two tours of duty in Viet Nam.
Fritz received numerous awards, including two Bronze Star medals with oak leaf clusters for meritorious services in a combat zone, the Joint Services Commendation Medal, a Meritorious Unit Citation, the Defense Superior Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. After 30 years, he retired as a Colonel, appropriately ending his career as the Berlin Wall came down.
Fritz and his wife Norma Gregson Boyer (85) retired in Springville, where Fritz became active in civic affairs. He worked with the Springville Folk Fest, the Arts Committee, chief fundraiser for the new addition to the Springville Art Museum, City Councilman, and Mayor from 2000 to 2006. Fritz was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the British Mission from 1955 to 1957 and served in many leadership positions throughout his life.
He is survived by Norma, his wife of 64 years, his children Wendy (Mark) Fullmer of Springville; Laurie (Spencer) Lee of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Linda Boyer Kennard of Your Guess Is as Good as Hers; Fritz Gregson (Leslie) Boyer of Austin, Texas; and Michael Lee (Nellie) Boyer of Alexandria, Virginia; 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Laraine (Terry, deceased) Curtis of American Fork, Dianne (Larry) Johnson of Springville, Randy (Marie) Boyer of Heber City, and Jay (Linda) Boyer of Springville, currently serving a mission in Austin, Texas.
The funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the corner of 900 E and 200 N in Springville on Monday, June 28 at noon. Friends may meet the family at the church from 10:00 to 11:30 prior to the service. Internment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery following the funeral service.
