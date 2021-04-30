Ernest Leo Boyd Apr 30, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ernest Leo Boyd Ernest Leo Boyd, 84, of Orem, passed away April 26, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences may be sent to www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ernest Leo Boyd Condolence Arrangement Provo Orem Berg Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!