1927 — 2020
Esther Bernice Blocker Carlson, 93, died peacefully at her home on July 4, 2020. She was born to John and Bertie Lou Blocker on February 27, 1927. She is the eighth of twelve children. Esther was born and raised in Southern Georgia. Her childhood was spent helping on the family farm.
In the summer of 1946, she came to Utah where she met Clair Ruesch Carlson. They quickly fell in love and were married on February 14, 1947 in the Manti Utah Temple. Clair would always say, “I got the best peach in Georgia.” They have 7 children, 32 grandchildren, and 60 great-grandchildren. During their 60 years together, they built an extraordinary life of family, faith, happiness, service, compassion, and hard work.
Throughout the years, they always welcomed anyone into their home who came to visit or needed a place to live.
Esther loved caring for others and lived a life of service. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served faithfully in many capacities. Clair and Esther served in the Atlanta Georgia Temple Mission.
Family was everything to her, both her immediate and extended family. Although she lived in Utah for over 70 years, she was always very proud of her southern roots and would visit there often. She loved to travel, especially to the beach to put her feet in the sand. She was very social and loved hosting parties, especially for Christmas. Children were the light of her life and she could always be found with kids on her lap.
Esther was beautiful, classy, lively, bold, and full of spirit. She valued life and considered each day a cherished blessing.
Esther is survived by her children: Cynthia (Steve) Hales; Sylvia (Jay) Newitt; Ray (Jill) Carlson; D-On Hillman; Annette (Lane) Thomas; Jill (Byron) Wann; and James (DeAnn) Carlson. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair; her parents, John and Bertie Lou; three granddaughters, Emily Nelson, Jessica and Brandi Lyn Roundy; and all eleven of her siblings.
A viewing for family and friends will be held at Walker Mortuary in Spanish Fork, Utah on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm with funeral services for the family immediately following. The funeral service will be live-streamed and can be found on her online obituary at www.walkermemorials.com. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.