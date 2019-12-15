1945-2019
Esther Elaine Bishop Sivert, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Lehi, Utah on Dec. 10, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. She departed this life surrounded by loved ones singing hymns by her side, and while holding the hand of her eternal sweetheart.
Born Sept. 26, 1945 in West Union, Iowa, Esther was the fifth of six children to Clifford Wilson Bishop and Agnes Benita Saltsgiver. She grew up on a dairy farm where she learned the value of family, hard work, and faith in Jesus Christ.
Esther earned degrees in music and education from Upper Iowa University. There she met Dale Sivert, who became her eternal companion. Dale introduced her to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After gaining her own testimony, she was baptized on Nov. 19, 1971. Dale and Esther were married on Dec. 7, 1972 in the Logan Utah Temple. They raised eight children in Orem, Utah.
By nature, Esther was a teacher. She taught her family to love music, each other, and the gospel. Additionally, she taught music and first grade at American Heritage School for 18 years. She was a bright light to all her many students.
Esther’s musical talent and beautiful singing voice blessed many lives. She was an excellent soloist and a dedicated member of her ward choir. She and Dale sang duets for many special events. Their shared love of music will be a lasting legacy cherished by all their family.
Esther served joyfully in many Church callings within the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She diligently served alongside Dale when he was President of the Hidden Meadows Branch in Orem. They served as full-time missionaries in the Utah Orem Mission from June 2018 to May 2019. Through all her service, she demonstrated unwavering faith in Christ.
She will be remembered for her quick wit, vibrant personality, and kind heart. Many happy memories were made in her home. She loved playing games, putting together puzzles, gardening, and cheering on her Cougars in a BYU football game. Most of all, she loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Esther is survived by her husband Dale, her siblings Bonna Gehring and Neal Bishop, her eight children and their spouses: Ben (Erin) Sivert, Bill (Megan) Sivert, Rebecca (Bruce) Jasper, Bob (Shelli) Sivert, Jake (Marianne) Sivert, Buffy (Sam) Bentley, Bethany (Hardy) Cherry, and Julianna (Braden) Allred, and her 33 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Sally Buchholz, Clarence Bishop, and Harry Bishop.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at the meetinghouse at 1801 W 700 S, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be at the same location Monday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Interment will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery in Bluffdale, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Esther’s name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or Primary Children’s Hospital.