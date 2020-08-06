1950 — 2020
Eugene Deloy Loveridge passed away last Thursday night (July 30th) in Yuma, Arizona from complications of cancer. He was 70 years old. Eugene is survived by his wife, Julie Sparks Loveridge, and his children: Adam, Craig, Kevin, Bonnie, and Kimberly. Eugene, lovingly known as Gene or Geno, was born in Portland, Oregon on February 4th, 1950 to Willard Valentine Loveridge and Lorna LaRue Westenskow. He lived much of his early life in Provo, Utah and his adult years in Highland, Utah.
Gene served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia where he learned many important life lessons which he frequently shared with his children. Some of these lessons, such as honey buckets aren’t as sweet as they sound, a spoonful of cake batter is delicious but drinking the whole bowl is not a good idea, and you often can’t see the forest through the trees, were frequently shared with his children. Gene became well known in his personal and professional life for these and other piffy “Gene-isms”; little life lessons shared in a fun and cheery way.
Gene was an entrepreneur through and through and had a brilliant business mind. During his life he started seven companies. He was working on starting an eighth when he passed away which he hoped would bless the lives of his children and grandchildren. Several of his companies became very successful, but Gene’s success merely enabled him to serve others. His children saw him serve quietly and without fanfare, going out of his way to help those in need. He gifted an employee an entire month’s salary from his own pocket after she’d been robbed. He gave the family’s computer to a relative so they could study programming and get a new job. His children fondly remember how he would take them out to give sleeping bags to homeless people in the streets. Gene saw his wealth as a blessing from God and he strived to use it to do God’s work.
Though busy, he was always there for his family. On many occasions, he would fly home from out-of-state business meetings to attend a child’s performance or award ceremony, and then hop on a several hour-long flight to head back to work.
Gene loved scouting and served as a scout master for many years. He participated in Wood Badge and loved outdoor Dutch-oven cooking, boating down at Lake Powell, or going on snowmobile adventures up in the mountains. For Gene, life was an adventure and he delighted in walking the world and seeing its wonders with humble eyes.
But more than anything, Gene loved his Heavenly Father and his family. He served for many years as a counselor in the bishopric and as a service missionary at the Bishop’s Storehouse. Even while the cancer was eating him up from the inside, he continually sacrificed to serve those he loved.
