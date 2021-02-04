Eugene Lee Jones
Eugene Lee Jones peacefully passed on from this life on Friday, January 22, 2021. Eugene was born on July 6, 1934 and grew up in Montpelier, Idaho where he enjoyed the outdoors, playing in the waters of Bear Lake and hiking in the local mountains. Throughout his life he loved skiing, snowmobiles and motorcycles. He also loved sports, especially football and became an avid BYU football fan.
Eugene obtained a degree in Business Management from Brigham Young University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. He was an entrepreneur and was involved with several businesses over the course of his life. Notably he and a business partner started the Village Sports Den in Provo, Utah, which he would later sell and begin his career in building homes. He and his brother started J2 Homes and Construction. Eugene would build homes for over 30 years.
Eugene dedicated his life to service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in multiple capacities including; a missionary in the Eastern States mission, a counselor in the Language Training Mission Presidency, Mission President of the Little Rock, Arkansas mission, and Bishop in his home ward and a Stake President at BYU.
Eugene's greatest joy in life was his family. He was married to his sweetheart of over 58 years Sandra Hugentobler Jones. They have 8 children: Chere Clarke, Michelle Bastian, Suzette Hoyal, Claudine Harris, Stephanie Willis, Christopher (deceased), Michael and Brandon, 28 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and counting.
A viewing will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary from 9:30-10:30 am at 495 S State Street, Orem. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number in attendance will be limited. The public is welcome to join via Facebook Live. To access this feature, please go to sundbergolpinmortuary.com, it is not necessary to have Facebook to watch the funeral.