1937 — 2020
Evan Smith Stewart, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 3, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born August 6, 1937, in Provo, Utah to Alma Evan and Leah Deane Smith Stewart. Upon graduation from Lincoln High School in 1955, he attended Brigham Young University, where he earned an associate degree.
On June 25, 1957, Evan married Valene Holdaway in the Salt Lake Temple. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many ward and stake capacities. Evan and Valene also served a mission at the Lindon Cannery.
Evan worked as a technician and supervisor at Hercules Aerospace, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed time with his family, fishing, hunting, riding his four-wheeler, and playing golf.
He is survived by his wife, Valene; their six children–Vicki Parker (Lindsay), Shyrlene Brooks (Chris), Janice Prete (Warren), Sheri Gappmayer (Roy), Mark (Melanie) and Michael (Christina); 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three siblings–Paul Stewart, Keith Stewart and Kathy Larsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother (Kent), two sisters (Julie and Nedra) and two grandsons (Kade and Connor Gappmayer).
Private funeral services (due to COVID-19) will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview 7th Ward Chapel, 155 West 1600 South, Orem, Utah. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.