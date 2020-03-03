1981-2020
Evelyn Daylene (Waite) Morris also known as (ED) passed away February 25, 2020 surrounded by her husband, children, family and friends. Evelyn Morris, 38 of Fairview, UT, was born July 10,1981 to Cleve Mann Waite and Evelyn Daylene Raff in Heber City, Utah and loved spending time in the outdoors. Evelyn moved to Payson, Utah in 1994 where she graduated from high school in 1999. Evelyn then worked to become the woman she wanted to be.
Evelyn married the love of her life Robert Roy Morris November 15, 2000 in the Las Vegas Temple and was blessed in her marriage with 4 beautiful children Jedediah, Ahnali, Isabel and Cynthia. Evelyn was loved and cherished by many people and she will be missed but not forgotten; Families are Forever!
Evelyn loved spending time with family and friends. She was creative and able to make the best ideas come to fruition with a little ingenious craftsmanship and time. Evelyn made her house a loving and welcoming home for all who entered there.
Evelyn cherished her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in various callings and assisting whenever and wherever she was needed. Evelyn was willing to give of time and talents to bless the lives of others.
She found great joy in working and loved the ability to be social and interact with anyone of any age. Evelyn could always bring a smile and joy to the lives of others. Fairview elementary and the opportunities at Terrel’s market brought her great happiness as she used every minute of her time helping others.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her grandparents Ira Levi Waite and Mary Pricilla Mann, Dayton Carl Raff , Evelyn Higginson and Bill Morris her father-in-law. She is survived in death by her husband Robert Morris, children Jedediah, Ahnali, Isabel and Cynthia. Her father Cleve Waite, mother Daylene Raff, Mother-in-law Grace Morris and siblings Seth (Shelly) Waite, Kerri Hamrick, Lyle (Jeanene) Waite, Tamra (Randy) Thorup, Chrystal (Pete) Kwaitkowski, Amber (Trenton) Anderson, Ira (Kerri) Waite, Dayton (Jeneane) Waite, Cleve (Kari) Waite, Rachel Mower and Julian Sharp
A viewing will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant North Stake Center 461 N. 300 W. Mt. Pleasant, Utah 84647. Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.