Evelyn Partner Parry
Evelyn Partner Parry was born on May 19, 1951 to Thora Mae Partner and Harry Elbert Partner in Panguitch, Utah. She passed away from cancer on June 22, 2021 at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah.
She grew up in Henrieville, Utah and attended elementary through high school in Tropic. She graduated with honors from Bryce Valley High.
She married her sweetheart, Grayson, in the St. George Temple on March 20, 1971.
She was very social. She enjoyed any opportunity to visit with others. She had the most contagious smile and a laugh that could brighten anyone's day. Evelyn especially loved her children and grandchildren and cherished every moment she got to spend with them. They were and continue to be her greatest joy.
She was diagnosed with MS in her early 30's but didn't let it define her. She continued to serve, to care for, and love others. She remained positive despite the pain and physical limitations she faced and always focused on others even when she had every right to focus on herself. She was a great example of Christlike love.
She is survived by her children: Brandon (Meg) Parry of Spanish Fork, Travis (Shasta) Parry of Salem, Shawn (Ronda) Parry of Perry, Utah, Crystal (Jim) West of Heber City, Jana (Larry) Nobuhara of Mapleton. She is also survived by 2 sisters: Carol (Bill) Holmes,and Marilyn (Chuck) Bilbo and two brothers-in-law: Lee Sorensen and Joel Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grayson, her parents, and two sisters: Joyce Sorensen and Louise Harrison, and a brother-in-law, Rick Beard.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26th, at 11:00am at the LDS chapel located at 3477 East Rivers Bottom Rd. A viewing will be held Friday evening, June 25th, at the same chapel from 7:00-8:00pm and again just prior to the service Saturday morning, from 9:30-10:45am. The funeral service will also be available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97872678351. Interment will be at the Payson Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.walkermortuary.com.