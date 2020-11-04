Everett Richard Veech Nov 4, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Everett Richard Veech Everett Richard Veech, age 91 of Springville, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Services are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary, www.wheelermortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard Veech Everett Pass Away Mortuary Wheeler Direction Age See what people are talking about at The Community Table!