Faith Earlene Jensen
1999 ~ 2021
Faith was born on April 5, 1999, to Richard and Patti Lynn Jensen in American Fork, UT. She attended Westfield Elementary, Timberline Middle School, graduated from Lone Peak High School in 2017 and was attending Utah Valley University and working with autistic children as a registered behavior technician.
She loved art and music and became an accomplished singer, actor, sketch artist and cellist. She loved her work with autistic children and was also a fluent signer in ASL. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was kind and sweet to literally everyone.
She served a full-time mission in the Florida Jacksonville Mission and continued to minster and teach others of Christ throughout the rest of her life.
She leaves behind a legacy of faith, kindness, goodness, love, beauty and hope. In a single statement: She was a bright, bright shining light.
Faith is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Earlene Jensen, her maternal grandfather William Ray Moore and her nephew Grayson Jensen. She is survived by her parents Richard and Patti Lynn Jensen, her brothers Brandon Jensen (Jessica), Camron Jensen (MaKenna) and Jordan Jensen (Daniella), her sister Brooke Hull (Brad), her grandparents Kathleen Moore and Paul and Janiel Jensen, her nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Alpine 12th Ward Chapel, 910 S. High Bench Rd., Alpine, Utah. Viewing services will be held on Friday, June 18th, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah, and again from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the funeral services. Interment will be at Alpine City Cemetery, 375 Grove Drive, Alpine, Utah.