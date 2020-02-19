Faith (Faye) Sullivan

1939-2020
Freda Faith Sullivan (Faye) was born, February 25, 1939. Faith passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 11, 2020, in Provo, Utah. She was 80. We created a memorial to celebrate her life: gatheringus.com/memorial/faith-sullivan/2488
Memorial services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, with a visitation from 9:45-10:45am, followed by the funeral at 11am, at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 W 11000 N, Highland, Utah. Interment to be at Highland City Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Sullivan, and her seven children, Paula Kavmark Sullivan, Richard Sullivan, Patti Radovich Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Dan Sullivan, Velina Price Sullivan, and Stephanie Mackin Sullivan. She leaves a legacy of 28 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She loved the outdoors, and growing up she enjoyed family camping trips. She also had a life-long love of reading and a vivid imagination. She fantasized about being Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys, and she pretended to be a doctor, delivering the babies of garden snakes, which she said drew her into the medical profession.
She joined the high school pep squad to cheer on the basketball and football teams. After high school, she joined the Navy intent on marrying an admiral. She was practicing to become a nurse where she met her recuperating future husband. He waited several days after meeting her before proposing.
They were married on June 7, 1958, in a quiet ceremony at Rocky Mount, North Carolina. She would go on to raise seven children with everything in her, because they were everything to her.
Her unshakable conviction that all people were children of God inspired her to boundless generosity. Her caring nature brought greater purpose and commitment to her work as a nurse.
She was an outspoken advocate for the causes that meant so much to her, especially for the protection of precious children.
Her life was filled with various creative endeavors, from cooking, decorating, and floral arranging to painting, filmmaking, and theater, some of these becoming entrepreneurial ventures.
She was fun loving and laughed easily, even at her own foibles. She embodied a rare combination of fierce independence and a steadfast devotion to those she loved. She was a tireless protector, a constant champion, a faithful friend. She was a woman of simple faith. She loved God and believed in the teachings of Jesus Christ.