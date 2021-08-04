Falecia West Watts
Falecia West Watts, 53, of Temecula California passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was born in Brigham City, Utah on August 4th, 1967, to Lloyd Kaye West and Geniel Simper West; she is the youngest of three children.
The family moved to American Fork in 1970 after the passing of their father, Kaye. After graduating at American Fork High School in 1985, Falecia married Bart Watts on December 6, 1985. They had three children: Ali, Chelsea and Ryker.
Falecia loved hosting family gatherings and cooking. She wanted to take care of everyone and had an affinity for children. She had a compassionate heart and was always trying to help others. She was blessed with incredible artistic and creative talent. She loved to create jewelry, paint ceramics and was also able to have a career in the flower business due to her beautiful talent of creating floral arrangements.
Falecia and Bart divorced in 2006, but their love for their children and family was never-ending. The love for their children only grew as their children went on to marry and have their own children; Falecia absolutely adored each of her grandchildren. In 2013, Falecia found her forever home with Theresa Fish in Temecula, California.
She is survived by Theresa Fish, her mother Geniel, her brothers Thomas and Shane, and her children Ali, Chelsea and Ryker, and her five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the Timpanogos LDS ward chapel located at 800 North 100 West, Pleasant Grove (1/4 block from the Pleasant Grove cemetery). A viewing will be held from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.