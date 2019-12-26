1934-2019
Farrell James Stevenson age 85, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born as a twin on May 6th, 1934 to Floyd C. and Ora B. Stevenson in Santaquin, Utah. He was the second of five siblings: Dale (JoAnn), Darrell (JoAnn), Carol (Clifford) and Dee (Julie).
Farrell grew up in the Payson area where he was a hardworking and active young man. He was known by many as either “Toad” or “Jim.” He attended school in Payson where he was involved in band and football and many other activities. He graduated from High School in May 1952. Shortly after that he joined the US Air Force in September 1953 where he served in the Korean war.
He later met the love of his life Shirley Laycock and they were married on October 13, 1956 and later sealed in the Provo Utah Temple. They were blessed with 6 children: Mickey (Shirl Sorensen), Bruce (LaRae), Brian (Kelly), Mark (Kim), Doug (MaLinda), Craig (Susan), 29 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Dale and Darrell, 2 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
He attended Utah Technical College from 1960 to 1962, studying Electronics. He was employed in the electronics field at Tooele Army Depot and later, at Dugway Proving Ground, until his retirement. His favorite job was at the Payson Golf course where he also spent many hours on the course as well.
He was an avid hunter and loved to go camping and fishing. He enjoyed the outdoors, boating and later going 4-wheeling became a favorite activity of his. There were very few things that he could not fix. And he loved to teach others how to do the same.
His compassion for his loved ones was very evident in his life. His care for his mother in her later years and the valiant effort he put into the care of his sweetheart Shirley in her final years stands as a testament to his character. There are many that know him who can share examples of his willingness to help. He was always willing to share a few good stories with anyone willing to listen. He was loyal to his friends and family and he was always there to lend a hand.
His family would like to thank those that provided such great care and assistance to him over the past few years to our family, especially to Andrea who has been so dedicated in her care and service for our family.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 am in the Payson 15th Ward Chapel, 650 West 800 South, Payson, Utah. Family and Friends may call Friday Evening Dec 27th from 6-8 pm at Walker Mortuary, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah or on Saturday 9:30 -10:30 am prior to services located at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
