Farrell W. Lewis
1925 - 2020
Farrell W. Lewis, age 95 of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Farrell was born in Winslow, Arizona to Walter and Ann Hatch Lewis. He attended schools in Winslow, Taylor, Snowflake and Holbrook. Farrell served in WWII with Patton's 3rd Army.
He married Irene Whiting in Salt Lake City Temple in 1946. He graduated from BYU with a Bachelor's degree, Master's degree, and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. He founded the Neuro Psychology Unit and was a Professor at BYU where he taught and trained graduate students. In addition, he was the Director of the Timpanogos Mental Health Center in Provo, Utah. He and Irene retired to Mesa, Arizona in 2003 to be with family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene and three sisters, Doreen (Virgil Stuart), Thelma Jean, Marylynn (Leon Adams), one daughter Peggy (John Kennedy) and granddaughter Kari Holladay.
Farrell is survived by his sisters, Carol (Terry Holladay) and Virginia (Dallas Stock), his children, Lynette (Stephen Peterson-deceased), Karen (Robert Priest-deceased), Kristine (Hal Holladay), DeeDee (Steven Abaroa) and son (Stephen) and 23 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren. A private funeral will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 and interment at the Taylor, Arizona Cemetery.