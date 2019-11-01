1934-2019
Fay Griffiths Rowley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, left her earthly home to continue her eternal journey October 27, 2019. She was born in Provo, Utah, January 20,1934, the third child of James Rex and Ora Freckleton Griffiths.
Fay was raised in Provo, She married Leon J Rowley June 19,1951, in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised their family first in Florida, then Arizona, and finally Provo, Utah.
When her children were grown, she continued her education as a licensed practical nurse, and worked in this career as a pediatric nurse for over 20 years. Fay taught piano to countless people, including her children, even into her retirement years.
Fay is survived by her children: Jolene Cannon (Eldon), Virginia Ford (Brandon), Tom Rowley (JoLynn), Dan Rowley (Allyson), Scott Rowley (Tish), Rob Rowley (Crystal); 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and brother Jim Griffiths. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon, her parents, sister Marie Struthers, brothers Don and Leor Griffiths, and grandson, Derek Rowley.
Friends may call at Sundberg Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State, Orem, UT from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with interment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Provo, Utah.