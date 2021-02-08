Faye Carter Hall
1927 ~ 2021
Our beloved, beautiful, sweet and a bit sassy mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother left this world peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 4, 2021. She was ninety-three years young. We are celebrating the sweet reunion that is currently happening in heaven with her sweetheart, family and friends.
Faye Carter Hall was born October 16, 1927 to Elmo and Eliza Carter. Her mother died when she was only 3 years old. She was raised in Provo, Utah by her father and a village of other family members.
Faye met her sweetheart while working at a diner as a teenager. They were married on September 20, 1946 and later sealed for time and all eternity on April 5, 1955. They had three children; RaKell (David) Ferre, James Van (deceased) and David Kay (deceased). They raised their family in Highland, Utah. They have eleven grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and twelve great-great-grandchildren.
Grandma Faye worked for years at Utah State Developmental Center. She loved her time there but left her employment to live life to the fullest having adventures with her husband. She loved to spend time horse racing, fishing, camping, and hunting. Her favorite outings were when members of her family were in attendance. Their adventures took them to live in Spring City-UT, Wickenburg-AZ, Idaho Falls-ID and then came home to American Fork, Utah. She was a beautiful person inside and out, always making treasured friendships everywhere she went.
One of her favorite pastimes was spending time with her family. All of her grandchildren KNEW they were her favorite. She loved having them stay with her whenever possible. She played a wicked game of rummy, made the best potato salad, and is known for her legendary Christmas fudge. Not only did she make memories with her grandchildren but with her great-grandchildren as well. They loved visiting, partaking from her famous candy dish, baking cupcakes, taking walks and having conversations where she made them feel like they too, were her favorite.
She lived an exemplary life setting an example of unconditional love to all who knew her. To say she will be missed is an understatement. We can't wait until we can see and visit with her again. She is survived by her daughter and all her grandchildren who loved and adored her.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at noon. All family and friends are invited. We encourage everyone to adhere to the CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and social distancing.