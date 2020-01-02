1933-2019
Florence Johnson Rapier, age 86, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28th in her home. Florence was born in Santaquin, Utah on September 24, 1933. Florence is preceded in death by her husbands, Argul Dale Rapier who was killed in action in the Korean war, and Clarence Eugene Rapier. Florence had been living in Lindon Utah and had recently moved into the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Kathie and Steve Robertson. Florence married Gene Feb. 18th 1954 in Ogden Utah and was later sealed to him in the Jordan River Temple.
She is survived by siblings: Ray (Gloria) Johnson, Afton Jensen, and Helen Carlson. She had 4 children, Kathie (Steve) Robertson, of Orem Utah, Wayne (Dotty) Rapier, of Rolla Missouri, Floyd (Dana) Rapier, of Rolla Missouri, and Theresa Rapier of Colorado. She had 8 grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Calvin, Amber, Kellen, Meagan, Todd and Katelyn. She had 11 great-grandchildren.
Everyone who knew Florence loved her and she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel on 365 South 900 East, Orem. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.