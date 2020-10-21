Floyd Edward Kimber
1943 - 2020
Floyd Edward Kimber, age 77, passed away on October 13, 2020 at Legacy House in Spanish Fork, Utah of natural causes. He was born on the 4th of July 1943, the day before his twin brother Lloyd. His parents are Leslie Ward Kimber and Inez Peay Kimber.
He married Dena Loveless on September 1, 1963 in Elko, Nevada; they were later sealed in the Provo Temple on June 7, 1975. She passed away on July 1, 2016.
Floyd attended schools in Provo, and graduated from Provo High, where he participated in football, basketball, and track. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, and was an excellent bowler. He rolled a perfect game of 300 at Duke Lanes in Spanish Fork during league playoff action on March 26, 1995.
Floyd took great pride in any and all projects he worked on, especially his yard and woodworking. He was a skilled, self-trained master carpenter who rarely accepted pay for his work.
Floyd retired from Pacific States Cast Iron Pipe Company in 2005 after 45 years of service.
Floyd is survived by his four children: Mike (Pattie) Kimber of Enoch, UT; Kyle Kimber of Springville, UT; Leslie (Mark) Jermain of Salem, UT; Chad Kimber of Woodland Hills, UT; and 8 grandchildren. Floyd is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dena; three brothers, Dean, Jimmie, and Lloyd; sister, Helen, who died at birth; and two half-sisters, Carman and Reve Kimber.
Special thanks to all staff at Legacy House, One Care Home Health Care, and Brio Hospice for their care and kindness to Floyd.
Following Floyd's wishes he was cremated and no services are to be held. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.