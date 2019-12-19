Floyd Leonard Nordin

1934-2019
Floyd graduated from Mesa High School and Arizona State University. He married Mary Lynette Packer in 1957. His family consisted of six children. Floyd was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. He served as a High Councilman, Stake Mission Leader, Family History Center Director, Stake Genealogy Board, and Seminary teacher. Floyd served as a missionary in the Northwestern States Mission in 1954 to 1956. He worked as an Electrical Engineer, doing both hardware and software in Arizona, California and Utah. He was self employed for forty years. He enjoyed being a pilot in his Cessna airplane. His hobbies were photography, sewing, machine embroidery, baking bread, and growing plants.
Floyd was preceded in death by his son Steven Floyd Nordin, daughter Kimberly Nordin, his parents, three sisters and grandson Nicholas Gregory Nordin.
He is survived by his wife, four children, three daughters-in-law, eighteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, three siblings and two brothers-in-law and also five half-siblings which includes two brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at the Sunset Heights LDS 4th Ward, 500 South 600 West, Orem, Utah. There will be a visitation on Friday, December 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo and on Saturday from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.