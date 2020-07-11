1930 — 2020
Floyd Vivian Sundquist, our beloved father, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend returned with honor to the arms of his Heavenly Father and his beloved wife, Nyla, on June 29, 2020 after a painful battle with cancer. He was born to Lloyd Walter and Vernessa Edna DeGraw Sundquist on Oct 20, 1930 in Provo, Utah.
Floyd graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949. He then moved to Grand Junction, Colorado working for the Rio Grand railroad. Floyd joined the Army on July 12, 1951 and proudly served our country with his twin brother, Lloyd, as a wheel vehicle mechanic. After their training in California, both were stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
Shortly after returning from Japan, Floyd met the love of his life, Nyla Mae Cragun. They were married on August 11, 1952. They enjoyed life together in the outdoors, four-wheeling, camping, gardening, hunting, cards, fishing, and most of all spending time with people they loved. Floyd worked for Wonder Bread for 31 years as a mechanic. He loved his job and spoiling his grandkids with every Hostess treat.
Everyone who knew Floyd will miss how he never missed the opportunity to teach someone something, how he welcomed you with open arms and loved you completely, his contagious smile, and his “Whomp Whomps”.
He is survived by his son Guy Sundquist, daughter Terry (Dave Atkinson) Bird, brother Lloyd (Barbara) Sundquist, sisters Emma (Jack) Brown, Christina Majers, Karen (Julian) Martinez. 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife Nyla Mae Sundquist, sons Darrel, Doyle, and Kim, and 2 grandsons Davin and Devin.
Due to COVID, we had to keep the funeral service very small, here is the link to the video for those who could not attend https://youtu.be/TtLRLyzGMyY
A graveside service was held on July 7th, 2020. He is buried in the Orem Cemetery.