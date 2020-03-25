Frances Adell Christensen Mar 25, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frances Adell Christensen, 76, passed away March 24, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Frances Adell Christensen Frances Christensen See what people are talking about at The Community Table!